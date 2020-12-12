Home Photos Feature Photos Rain water accumulated on road at Federal Capital PhotosFeature Photos Rain water accumulated on road at Federal Capital Sat, 12 Dec 2020, 7:15 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP05-121220 ISLAMABAD: December 12 - Rain water accumulated on road at Federal Capital. APP photo by Saeed Ul Mulk APP05-121220 ALSO READ A vendor displaying fish to attract the customers at his roadside setup in Federal Capital RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of thick fog that engulfs the Federal Capital A vendor displaying fish to attract the customers at his roadside setup in Federal Capital An attractive view of sunset time in the federal capital