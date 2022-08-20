Rain effected people by flash flood after torrential rain are using a floating tube raft made by tyre tube and charpoi for transportation in flooded streets at Jinnah colony Latifabad as new heavy spell of monsoon rain hits the city

APP41-200822 HYDERABAD: August 20 – Rain effected people by flash flood after torrential rain are using a floating tube raft made by tyre tube and charpoi for transportation in flooded streets at Jinnah colony Latifabad as new heavy spell of monsoon rain hits the city. APP photo by Farhan khan
APP42-200822 HYDERABAD: August 20 – A view of houses submerged in the rain water at jinnah colony after heavy rain in the city. APP photo by Farhan khan
APP45-200822 HYDERABAD August 20 – Rain water accumulated on the road at latifabad after heavy rain in the city. APP photo by Farhan khan

