Quetta Strikers and Peshawar Lions Disable Cricket team players in action during Pakistan Champion League organized by (PWCC) Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket Council. Quetta Strikers won by Match by 55 Runs
APP57-010221 LAHORE: February 01- Quetta Strikers and Peshawar Lions Disable Cricket team players in action during Pakistan Champion League organized by (PWCC) Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket Council. Quetta Strikers won by Match by 55 Runs. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari

