QUETTA: September 30 – Students washing their hands to follow the SOPs at Primary Railway Girls School. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer

Wed, 30 Sep 2020, 7:02 PM

QUETTA: September 30 - Students washing their hands to follow the SOPs at Primary Railway Girls School. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer

QUETTA: September 30 – Students attending their class while maintaining SOPs at Primary Railway Girls School. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer

PESHAWAR: September 30 – Students washing their hands to follow SOPs after reopening of primary education institutions in the country after around six-month long...

747 new Coronavirus cases reported; five deaths in past 24 hours