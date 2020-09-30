QUETTA: September 30 - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed distributing books among Balochistans young lawyers during a ceremony at Kehchari. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer
APP45-30 QUETTA: September 30 - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed distributing books among Balochistans young lawyers during a ceremony at Kehchari. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer
APP45-30

ALSO READ  QUETTA: September 30 - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed addressing during the books distribution among Balochistans young lawyers at Kehchari. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR