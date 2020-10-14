Home Photos Feature Photos QUETTA: October 14 – Pakistan Railway staffers removing encroachments on the railway... PhotosFeature Photos QUETTA: October 14 – Pakistan Railway staffers removing encroachments on the railway area near Joint Road. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer Wed, 14 Oct 2020, 10:08 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP46-14 QUETTA: October 14 - Pakistan Railway staffers removing encroachments on the railway area near Joint Road. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer APP46-14 Sponsored Ad RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RAWALPINDI: September 29 – A view of encroachments by different stall holders creating problem in smooth flow of traffic and pedestrians at Pirwahdi area... KARACHI: September 02 – Administration personnel demolishing the encroachments near Gujar Nala. APP Photo by Saeed Qureshi