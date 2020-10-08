Home Photos National Photos QUETTA: October 08 – Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, Senator Azam Khan... PhotosNational Photos QUETTA: October 08 – Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, Senator Azam Khan Swati addressing at drug burning ceremony organized by Anti-Naroctic Force. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer Thu, 8 Oct 2020, 11:42 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP75-08 QUETTA: October 08 - Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, Senator Azam Khan Swati addressing at drug burning ceremony organized by Anti-Naroctic Force. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer APP75-08 ALSO READ QUETTA: October 08 - Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, Senator Azam Khan Swati along with Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri pushing the button to burn seized narcotics. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR QUETTA: October 08 – Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, Senator Azam Khan Swati addressing at drug burning ceremony organized by Anti-Naroctic Force. APP photo... QUETTA: October 08 – Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, Senator Azam Khan Swati along with Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri pushing the... QUETTA: October 07 – Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Azam Khan Swati along with Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri addressing a press...