QUETTA: October 07 – Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Azam Khan Swati along with Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri addressing a press conference at Press Club. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer

Wed, 7 Oct 2020, 10:29 PM

ISLAMABAD: October 06 - Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri planting a sapling at an event organized by Pakistan Boys Scout Association. APP

ISLAMABAD: October 06 – Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri in a meeting with Federal All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) office bearers regarding...

ISLAMABAD: October 05 – Federal Minister For Narcotics Control, Muhammad Azam Khan Swati giving lecture to under training officers of Anti-Narcotics Force at ANF...