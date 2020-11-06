Home Photos Feature Photos QUETTA: November 06 An aged man buying Gurah at Meezan Chowk... PhotosFeature Photos QUETTA: November 06 An aged man buying Gurah at Meezan Chowk as the demand is increased due to cold weather in the city. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer Fri, 6 Nov 2020, 6:59 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP30-06 QUETTA: November 06 An aged man buying Gurah at Meezan Chowk as the demand is increased due to cold weather in the city. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer APP30-06