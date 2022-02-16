PhotosSports Photos Quetta Gladiators Player James Vince bowled by Usman Qadir during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium Wed, 16 Feb 2022, 12:08 AM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP78-150222 LAHORE: February 15 - Quetta Gladiators Player James Vince bowled by Usman Qadir during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari LAHORE