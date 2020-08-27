QUETTA: August 27 – Zuljinah is being decorated for seventh procession of Muharram-ul Haram in Imambargah Kalan at Makanigi Road. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer

ALSO READ PESHAWAR: August 27  A large number of mourners attending a Zuljinnah procession on 7th of the Holy Month of Muharramul Harram at Qissa Khuwani Bazaar. Muharramul Harram known as the first month of the Islamic calendar and the mourning month in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW). Imam Hussain (AS) and his family and some of his companions massacred in battle of Karbala on the 10th day of Muharram. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum