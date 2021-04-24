Home Photos Feature Photos Push cart holder labourers enjoying a nap on their carts during their... PhotosFeature Photos Push cart holder labourers enjoying a nap on their carts during their lean business time Sat, 24 Apr 2021, 9:32 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP34-240421 RAWALPINDI: April 24 Push cart holder labourers enjoying a nap on their carts during their lean business time. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood ALSO READ A gypsy female enjoying a nap in front of closed shop at Railway Station Road as Sindh government announced to keep the market closed on Friday and Sunday as precautionary measures for COVID-19 pandemic RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A gypsy female enjoying a nap in front of closed shop at Railway Station Road as Sindh government announced to keep the market closed... A vendor enjoying a nap during lean business time at Azadi Chowk Labourers taking nap on roadside footpath during hot day in Provincial Capital