Push cart holder labourers enjoying a nap on their carts during their lean business time
APP34-240421 RAWALPINDI: April 24  Push cart holder labourers enjoying a nap on their carts during their lean business time. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood

ALSO READ  A gypsy female enjoying a nap in front of closed shop at Railway Station Road as Sindh government announced to keep the market closed on Friday and Sunday as precautionary measures for COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR