Punjab Provincial Minister for Mines and Mineral Hafiz Ammar Yasir in a group photo with students of third session during 7th convocation of The University of Faisalabad

Tue, 15 Dec 2020, 9:40 PM

APP29-151220 FAISALABAD: December 15 - Punjab Provincial Minister for Mines and Mineral Hafiz Ammar Yasir in a group photo with students of third session during 7th convocation of The University of Faisalabad. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas