Punjab Provincial Minister for Mines and Mineral Hafiz Ammar Yasir in a group photo with students of third session during 7th convocation of The University of Faisalabad
APP29-151220 FAISALABAD: December 15 - Punjab Provincial Minister for Mines and Mineral Hafiz Ammar Yasir in a group photo with students of third session during 7th convocation of The University of Faisalabad. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
APP29-151220

ALSO READ  - Students throwing caps in the air in traditional way during 7th convocation of The University of Faisalabad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR