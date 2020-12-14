Home Photos General Coverage Photos Punjab Minister for Law Muhammad Basharat Raja in a group photo with... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Punjab Minister for Law Muhammad Basharat Raja in a group photo with students during 7th convocation of The University of Faisalabad Mon, 14 Dec 2020, 7:40 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP29-141220 FAISALABAD: December 14 - Punjab Minister for Law Muhammad Basharat Raja in a group photo with students during 7th convocation of The University of Faisalabad. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP29-141220 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A teacher conducting online classes for students on laptop as schools are closed due to 2nd phase of corona virus pandemic Students of different schools and colleges participating in different games competition during Annual Sports Games at Sports Ground Students of different schools and colleges participating in different games competition during Annual Sports Games at Sports Ground