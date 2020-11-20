Home Photos National Photos Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Special Assistant to CM on... PhotosNational Photos Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Special Assistant to CM on Information and Broadcasting along with other watching a programme in connection with Shan-e-Rehmat Ul Lil Alameen (SAWW) Week celebrations at Al-Hamra Arts Council Fri, 20 Nov 2020, 11:53 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP46-201120 LAHORE: November 20 Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Special Assistant to CM on Information and Broadcasting along with other watching a programme in connection with Shan-e-Rehmat Ul Lil Alameen (SAWW) Week celebrations at Al-Hamra Arts Council. APP photo by Ashraf Ch APP46-201120 ALSO READ Artists performing on the stage during a ceremony in connection with Shan-e-Rehmat Ul Lil Alameen (SAWW) Week celebrations at Al-Hamra Arts Council RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Artists performing on the stage during a ceremony in connection with Shan-e-Rehmat Ul Lil Alameen (SAWW) Week celebrations at Al-Hamra Arts Council Artist performing on the stage during Shan-e-Risalat (SAWW) ceremony organized by Arts Council Visitors viewing the displayed stuff during calligraphy exhibition at Arts Council