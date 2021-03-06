Home Photos General Coverage Photos PTI workers celebrating at Mall Road after Prime Minister Imran Khan getting...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosPTI workers celebrating at Mall Road after Prime Minister Imran Khan getting vote of confidence in Parliament House Sat, 6 Mar 2021, 8:24 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP17-060321 LAHORE: March 06 - PTI workers celebrating at Mall Road after Prime Minister Imran Khan getting vote of confidence in Parliament House. APP Photo by Amir KhanAPP20-060321LAHORE: March 06 – PTI workers celebrating at Mall Road after Prime Minister Imran Khan getting vote of confidence in Parliament House. APP Photo by Amir KhanAPP18-060321LAHORE: March 06 – PTI workers celebrating at Mall Road after Prime Minister Imran Khan getting vote of confidence in Parliament House. APP Photo by Amir KhanAPP19-060321LAHORE: March 06 – PTI workers celebrating at Mall Road after Prime Minister Imran Khan getting vote of confidence in Parliament House. APP Photo by Amir KhanALSO READ A dove plucking bud as feed while the sitting on the tree branchRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORShopkeepers listening the speech of PM on the TV in their shop during Vote of confidence in Parliament HouseA large number of PTI workers gathered outside Parliament House to celebrate the successful vote of confidence wins by Prime Minister Imran Khan from...A large number of visitors arrive during the inauguration of the Jashan-e-Bahara Festival at Jillani Park organized by PHA