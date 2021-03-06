PTI workers celebrating after Prime Minister Imran Khan getting vote of confidence at residence of PTI leader Mubeen Jatoi
APP55-060321 SUKKUR: March 06  PTI workers celebrating after Prime Minister Imran Khan getting vote of confidence at residence of PTI leader Mubeen Jatoi. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar

ALSO READ  A large number of PTI workers gathered outside Parliament House to celebrate the successful vote of confidence wins by Prime Minister Imran Khan from Parliament

