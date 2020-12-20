Home Photos General Coverage Photos PTI Leader Dr. Nadia Aziz and Christian community cutting cake during function... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos PTI Leader Dr. Nadia Aziz and Christian community cutting cake during function in connection with Christmas celebrations at U P Church Nori Gate Sun, 20 Dec 2020, 6:57 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP10-201220 SARGODHA: December 20 - PTI Leader Dr. Nadia Aziz and Christian community cutting cake during function in connection with Christmas celebrations at U P Church Nori Gate. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood APP10-201220 ALSO READ Women from Christian community purchasing different items from Bohri Bazaar for upcoming Christmas celebrations in Provincial Capital RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Christian girls performing in tableau during function in connection with Christmas celebrations at U P Church Nori Gate Christian girls decorating Christmas Tree during function in connection with Christmas celebrations at U P Church Nori Gate Women from Christian community purchasing different items from Bohri Bazaar for upcoming Christmas celebrations in Provincial Capital