Provincial Minister of Punjab for Literacy and Informal Basic Education Raja Rashid Hafeez addressing during concluding ceremony of Sports Week at Government Graduate College Asghar Mall. Sun, 20 Mar 2022, 5:57 PM

APP31-200322 RAWALPINDI: March 20 - Provincial Minister of Punjab for Literacy and Informal Basic Education Raja Rashid Hafeez addressing during concluding ceremony of Sports Week at Government Graduate College Asghar Mall. APP

APP32-200322 RAWALPINDI: March 20 – Provincial Minister of Punjab for Literacy and Informal Basic Education Raja Rashid Hafeez giving away trophy to the winner during concluding ceremony of Sports Week at Government Graduate College Asghar Mall. APP