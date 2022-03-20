Provincial Minister of Punjab for Literacy and Informal Basic Education Raja Rashid Hafeez addressing during concluding ceremony of Sports Week at Government Graduate College Asghar Mall.

Provincial Minister of Punjab for Literacy and Informal Basic Education Raja Rashid Hafeez addressing during concluding ceremony of Sports Week at Government Graduate College Asghar Mall.
APP31-200322 RAWALPINDI: March 20 - Provincial Minister of Punjab for Literacy and Informal Basic Education Raja Rashid Hafeez addressing during concluding ceremony of Sports Week at Government Graduate College Asghar Mall. APP
Provincial Minister of Punjab for Literacy and Informal Basic Education Raja Rashid Hafeez addressing during concluding ceremony of Sports Week at Government Graduate College Asghar Mall.
APP31-200322 RAWALPINDI:
Provincial Minister of Punjab for Literacy and Informal Basic Education Raja Rashid Hafeez addressing during concluding ceremony of Sports Week at Government Graduate College Asghar Mall.
APP32-200322 RAWALPINDI: March 20 – Provincial Minister of Punjab for Literacy and Informal Basic Education Raja Rashid Hafeez giving away trophy to the winner during concluding ceremony of Sports Week at Government Graduate College Asghar Mall. APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Week-long ‘Sports Week’ commences at Asghar Mall College

Week-long ‘Sports Week’ commences at Asghar Mall College

Provincial Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Imran Qureshi, Special Assistant to CM for Trade and Investment Chaudhry Ahsan Saleem Baryar are leading central rally in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day

Provincial Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Imran Qureshi, Special Assistant to CM for Trade and Investment Chaudhry Ahsan Saleem...

Provincial Minister for Prisons Fayyaz-Ul-Hassan Chohan offering dua after inaugurating family room at Central Prisoners Faisalabad

Provincial Minister for Prisons Fayyaz-Ul-Hassan Chohan offering dua after inaugurating family room at Central Prisoners Faisalabad

Provincial Minister for Energy Muhammad Akhtar Malik, Vice Chancellor Islamia University Prof. Dr. Athar Mehboob, during inauguration of 2.5 MW solar power plant at Baghdad ul Jaded Campus the Islamia University of Bahawalpur

Provincial Minister for Energy Muhammad Akhtar Malik, Vice Chancellor Islamia University Prof. Dr. Athar Mehboob, during inauguration of 2.5 MW solar power plant at...

A group photo of Minister of State & Chairman BOI Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, Secretary BOI Ms. Fareena Mazhar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CPEC Khalid Mansoor and Provincial Minister for Industry Aslam Iqbal during CPEC Industrial Cooperation B2B Conference organized by Federal Board of Investment

A group photo of Minister of State & Chairman BOI Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, Secretary BOI Ms. Fareena Mazhar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister...

Provincial Minister for Higher Education Raja Humayun Yasir and Director Hasnain Shah presenting a shield to famous cricketer Muhammad Yousuf during a function to mark International Anti-Corruption Day arranged by NAB at Al-Hamra Hall

Provincial Minister for Higher Education Raja Humayun Yasir and Director Hasnain Shah presenting a shield to famous cricketer Muhammad Yousuf during a function to...

Group photo of participants of 4th International Punjabi Conference at Lahore College for Women with Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine

Group photo of participants of 4th International Punjabi Conference at Lahore College for Women with Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine

Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine is addressing the 4th International Punjabi Conference at Lahore College for Women in the capital city of province

Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine is addressing the 4th International Punjabi Conference at Lahore College for Women in the capital city...

Provincial Minister of Punjab for Industries and Commerce Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal addressing during Hunar & Rozgar Mela

Provincial Minister of Punjab for Industries and Commerce Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal addressing during Hunar & Rozgar Mela

Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine addressing on Rehamatul-lil-Alameen Conference

Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine addressing on Rehamatul-lil-Alameen Conference

Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Muhammad Akhtar Malik unveiling the plaque of 800 KWP Solar System Installation & Retrofitting at DHQ Teaching Hospital Sargodha

Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Muhammad Akhtar Malik unveiling the plaque of 800 KWP Solar System Installation & Retrofitting at DHQ Teaching Hospital Sargodha

Provincial Minister for education Murad Raas addressing with transgender students in their classroom after inauguration ceremony of first transgender school in the city

Provincial Minister for education Murad Raas addressing with transgender students in their classroom after inauguration ceremony of first transgender school in the city