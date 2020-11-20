Home Photos General Coverage Photos Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid giving a shield to during a... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid giving a shield to during a function in memory of Faiz Ahmed Faiz at KE University Fri, 20 Nov 2020, 8:28 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP17-201120 LAHORE: November 20 - Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid giving a shield to during a function in memory of Faiz Ahmed Faiz at KE University. APP Photo by Amir Khan APP17-201120 ALSO READ Youngsters disguise themselves as traditional janitors of 1855 during a ceremony in memory of Faiz Ahmed Faiz at KE University RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Youngsters disguise themselves as traditional janitors of 1855 during a ceremony in memory of Faiz Ahmed Faiz at KE University