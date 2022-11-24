PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Provincial Health Minister Dr. Akhtar Malik distributing cheque among the representatives of different universities during launching ceremony of “Final Year Design Project Financing” at NFC Thu, 24 Nov 2022, 4:12 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP15-241122 MULTAN: November 24 - Provincial Health Minister Dr. Akhtar Malik distributing cheque among the representatives of different universities during launching ceremony of “Final Year Design Project Financing” at NFC. APP/TVE/ZID APP15-241122 MULTAN APP16-241122 MULTAN