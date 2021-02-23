Home Photos General Coverage Photos Provincial Election Commissioner Ejaz Anwar Chauhan talking to media persons at Sindh...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosProvincial Election Commissioner Ejaz Anwar Chauhan talking to media persons at Sindh Assembly Building Tue, 23 Feb 2021, 10:32 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP35-230221 KARACHI: February 23 - Provincial Election Commissioner Ejaz Anwar Chauhan talking to media persons at Sindh Assembly Building. APP Photo by M Saeed QureshiRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORCommissioner Javed Akhtar Mehmood visiting different wards of Children HospitalCommissioner Javed Akhtar Mehmood visiting Mumtaz Abad Children ParkCommissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Balouch with Deputy Commissioner Fawad Ghafar Soomro leading protest rally on 5th January against violation of basic human rights of...