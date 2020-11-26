Home Photos Professor Dr. Abu Bakar giving the trophy to the runner-up team after... PhotosSports Photos Professor Dr. Abu Bakar giving the trophy to the runner-up team after the final of the handball match Thu, 26 Nov 2020, 8:13 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP28-261120 BAHAWALPUR: November 26 - Professor Dr. Abu Bakar giving the trophy to the runner-up team after the final of the handball match. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari APP28-261120 ALSO READ view of handball match being played between the Womens University and Bahawalpur teams RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR view of handball match being played between the Womens University and Bahawalpur teams