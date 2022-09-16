PhotosNational Photos Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets Iranian President, Ibrahim Raisi in Samarqand on the sidelines of SCO-CHS Fri, 16 Sep 2022, 12:02 AM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets Iranian President, Ibrahim Raisi in Samarqand on the sidelines of SCO-CHS. (15th September, 2022) SAMARQAND APP85-150922 SAMARQAND: September 15 – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets Iranian President, Ibrahim Raisi in Samarqand on the sidelines of SCO-CHS. APP