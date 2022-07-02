PhotosNational Photos Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inquires after health of Moulana Fazal-ur-Rehman the leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam at a hospital. Sat, 2 Jul 2022, 11:27 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP44-020722 LAHORE: July 02 – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inquires after health of Moulana Fazal-ur-Rehman the leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam at a hospital. APP APP44-020722 LAHORE: APP43-020722 LAHORE: July 02 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inquires after health of Moulana Fazal-ur-Rehman the leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam at a hospital. APP