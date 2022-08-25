PhotosNational PhotosSports Photos Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing the reception held in the honour of best performing Pakistani athletes in Common Wealth Games 2022 and Islamic Solidarity Games 2022 Thu, 25 Aug 2022, 10:09 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP92-250822 ISLAMABAD: August 25 - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing the reception held in the honour of best performing Pakistani athletes in Common Wealth Games 2022 and Islamic Solidarity Games 2022. APP APP92-250822 ISLAMABAD: