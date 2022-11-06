PhotosNational Photos Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is being received at Sharm El-Sheikh International Airport by senior officials of Egyptian Government, the Ambassador of Pakistan to Egypt and officers of Pakistan Embassy in Egypt Sun, 6 Nov 2022, 11:51 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP54-061122 SHARM EL-SHEIKH: November 06 – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is being received at Sharm El-Sheikh International Airport by senior officials of Egyptian Government, the Ambassador of Pakistan to Egypt and officers of Pakistan Embassy in Egypt. APP/TZD APP54-061122 SHARM EL-SHEIKH: November 06 – . APP/TZD