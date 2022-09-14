PhotosNational Photos Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif distributing allotment letters among the members of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) at Lawyers’ Convention in Jinnah Convention Center Wed, 14 Sep 2022, 7:43 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP51-140922 ISLAMABAD: September 14 – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif distributing allotment letters among the members of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) at Lawyers’ Convention in Jinnah Convention Center. APP APP51-140922 ISLAMABAD