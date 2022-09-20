Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif arrives at UN HQs to attend the welcoming reception by UN Secretary General for Heads of State/Government participating in the seventy-seventh session of UNGA

APP54-200922 NEWYORK: September 20 - Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif arrives at UN HQs to attend the welcoming reception by UN Secretary General for Heads of State/Government participating in the seventy-seventh session of UNGA. APP
APP54-200922 NEWYORK

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif interacts with Jecinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand at the welcoming reception by UN Secretary General for Heads of State/Government participating in the seventy-seventh session of UNGA

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Ayaz Sadiq meeting with Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Convener MQM along with other MQM leaders at MQM Pakistan Bahadrabad Markaz

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah addressing families of missing persons at MQM Pakistan Bahadrabad Markaz

MEPCO staffer busy in fixing electricity fault on the electric pole near the general bus stand

Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal chairing a meeting regards flood at National Flood Response and Coordination Centre

FM Bilawal arrives in New York for UNGA's 77th session

Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif addressing a press conference at PID Media Center

A well decorated view of Data Darbar with colorful lights in connection with 979th Urs celebrations of Data Ali Hajveri as a large number of people arrive to attend the three-day Urs celebrations

Minister for Public Education, Uzbekistan Mr Bakhtiyor Saidov greets Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif upon his arrival

Federal Minister for Education Rana Tanveer Hussain addressing to the 75 Years of US-Pakistan Relations during 16th International American Studies Conference at local Hotel

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha to the 75 Years of US-Pakistan Relations during 16th International American Studies Conference at local Hotel

