PhotosNational Photos Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif arrives at UN HQs to attend the welcoming reception by UN Secretary General for Heads of State/Government participating in the seventy-seventh session of UNGA Tue, 20 Sep 2022, 7:25 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP54-200922 NEWYORK: September 20 - Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif arrives at UN HQs to attend the welcoming reception by UN Secretary General for Heads of State/Government participating in the seventy-seventh session of UNGA. APP APP54-200922 NEWYORK