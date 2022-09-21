PhotosNational Photos President World Bank Group, Mr. David Malpass calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in New York on the sidelines of 77th session of United Nations General Assembly Wed, 21 Sep 2022, 10:21 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP67-210922 NEW YORK: September 21 - President World Bank Group, Mr. David Malpass calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in New York on the sidelines of 77th session of United Nations General Assembly. APP APP67-210922 NEW YORK: