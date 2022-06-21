President Saudi Chamber of Commerce Fahad Al Barish addressing to the members of Lahore Chamber of Commerce during his visit at LCCI Building

President Saudi Chamber of Commerce Fahad Al Barish addressing to the members of Lahore Chamber of Commerce during his visit at LCCI Building
APP58-210622 LAHORE: June 21 - President Saudi Chamber of Commerce Fahad Al Barish addressing to the members of Lahore Chamber of Commerce during his visit at LCCI Building. APP Photo Ashraf Chaudhry
President Saudi Chamber of Commerce Fahad Al Barish addressing to the members of Lahore Chamber of Commerce during his visit at LCCI Building
APP58-210622 LAHORE
President Saudi Chamber of Commerce Fahad Al Barish addressing to the members of Lahore Chamber of Commerce during his visit at LCCI Building
APP59-210622 LAHORE: June 21 – President Saudi Chamber of Commerce Fahad Al Barish addressing to the members of Lahore Chamber of Commerce during his visit at LCCI Building. APP Photo Ashraf Chaudhry

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Federal Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar in a meeting with the delegation of Japanese Association of Commerce & Industry in Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar in a meeting with the delegation of Japanese Association of Commerce & Industry in Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar and his counterpart Dr. Mehmet Mus Minister of Trade of Turkey has signed Joint Ministerial Statement on developing bilateral trade and economic relations between Türkiye & Pakistan

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar and his counterpart Dr. Mehmet Mus Minister of Trade of Turkey has signed Joint Ministerial Statement on...

Federal Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar holding a meeting with British High Commissioner to Pakistan, H.E. Dr. Christian along with Secretary Commerce & Deputy High Commissioner

Federal Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar holding a meeting with British High Commissioner to Pakistan, H.E. Dr. Christian along with Secretary Commerce &...

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar Chairing a meeting regarding Karachi Taxtile Industries at State Life Insurance Corporation

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar Chairing a meeting regarding Karachi Taxtile Industries at State Life Insurance Corporation

Federal Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar in a meeting with Syed Qasim Naveed, Advisor to the Sindh Government on Investment

Federal Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar in a meeting with Syed Qasim Naveed, Advisor to the Sindh Government on Investment

Federal Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar in a meeting with Syed Qasim Naveed, Advisor to the Sindh Government on Investment

Federal Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar in a meeting with Syed Qasim Naveed, Advisor to the Sindh Government on Investment

Federal Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar in a meeting with H.E. Manuel Duran Gimenez-Rico, Ambassador of Spain to Pakistan

Federal Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar in a meeting with H.E. Manuel Duran Gimenez-Rico, Ambassador of Spain to Pakistan

Federal Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar in a meeting with H.E. Manuel Duran Gimenez-Rico, Ambassador of Spain to Pakistan, Secretary Commerce, Muhammad Sualeh Ahmed Faruqui is also present on the occasion

Federal Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar in a meeting with H.E. Manuel Duran Gimenez-Rico, Ambassador of Spain to Pakistan, Secretary Commerce, Muhammad Sualeh...

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar chairing 2nd meeting on "Task Force on Supply of Palm Oil", Secretary Commerce, Muhammad Sualeh Ahmed Faruqui were also present on the occasion

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar chairing 2nd meeting on “Task Force on Supply of Palm Oil”, Secretary Commerce, Muhammad Sualeh Ahmed Faruqui...

Business delegation led by Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, Former President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) called on Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani at Parliament House

Business delegation led by Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, Former President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) called on Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani...

Federal Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar being briefed by Chairman State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan Shoaib Javed Hussain at State Life Head Office.

Federal Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar being briefed by Chairman State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan Shoaib Javed Hussain at State Life Head...

Federal Minister For Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar chairing a meeting of the Task Force On Supply Of Palm Oil, at Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

Federal Minister For Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar chairing a meeting of the Task Force On Supply Of Palm Oil, at Trade Development Authority of...