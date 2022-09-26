PhotosNational Photos President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi having interaction with anchor persons of news and current affairs programs on different television channels at Governor House Sindh Mon, 26 Sep 2022, 7:07 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP32-260922 KARACHI: September 26 - President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi having interaction with anchor persons of news and current affairs programs on different television channels at Governor House Sindh. APP APP32-260922 KARACHI