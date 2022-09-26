President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi having interaction with anchor persons of news and current affairs programs on different television channels at Governor House Sindh

APP32-260922 KARACHI

President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi called on Maulana Asad Thanvi,Hafiz Ahmad Mustafa Thanvi and Qari Jameel Ahmad Bandhani at Sindh Governor House

President Dr. Arif Alvi speaking on the occasion of his interaction with social media activists at Governor House

President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi along with Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja, watching the third Twenty 20 international cricket match between Pakistan and England at the National Cricket Stadium

President Dr. Arif Alvi meeting with the Chairman Board of Directors of World Bridge Group of Companies, Cambodia Neak Okhna Rithy Sear who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr

President Dr. Arif Alvi chairing the 12th meeting of the Senate of Pakistan Institute of Fashion Design (PIFD), Lahore at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

A delegation led by the Chairman National Minority Commission of Pakistan Chelaram Kevlani calls on Acting Governor Balochistan Jan Mohammad Jamali at Governor House

Acting Governor Balochistan Jan Mohammad Jamali in a group photo with a delegation of National Minority Commission of Pakistan at Governor House

President Dr. Arif Alvi addressing the Kazakhstan-Pakistan-Turkiye Youth Forum on Biotechnology at COMSTECH's Secretariat

Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah and Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Amir Fida Paracha meeting in PBM Head office

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani meeting with professors of different colleges of Balochistan at Parliament House

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani in a group photo with professors of different colleges of Balochistan at Parliament House

