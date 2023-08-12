President Dr. Arif Alvi signing the summary to approve the appointment of Mr. Anwar-ul-Haq as the caretaker Prime Minister under Article 224(1A) of the Constitution, at Aiwan-e-Sadr

President Dr. Arif Alvi signing the summary to approve the appointment of Mr. Anwar-ul-Haq as the caretaker Prime Minister under Article 224(1A) of the Constitution, at Aiwan-e-Sadr
APP48-120823 ISLAMABAD: August 12 - President Dr. Arif Alvi signing the summary to approve the appointment of Mr. Anwar-ul-Haq as the caretaker Prime Minister under Article 224(1A) of the Constitution, at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP/ABB/ZID
President Dr. Arif Alvi signing the summary to approve the appointment of Mr. Anwar-ul-Haq as the caretaker Prime Minister under Article 224(1A) of the Constitution, at Aiwan-e-Sadr
APP48-120823 ISLAMABAD:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR