President Dr. Arif Alvi in a group photo with the faculty of Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) on the occasion of 3rd Convocation at PIFD
APP09-171120 LAHORE: November 17 - President Dr. Arif Alvi in a group photo with the faculty of Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) on the occasion of 3rd Convocation at PIFD. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP09-171120

ALSO READ  President Dr. Arif Alvi addressing to wheel chair distribution ceremony at Governor House

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR