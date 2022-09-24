PhotosNational Photos President Dr Arif Alvi holding a meeting with Sheikh Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chairman Port, Custom & Free Zone of UAE Chairman & CEO of DP World, Member of Dubai Executive Council along his delegation at Governor House Sat, 24 Sep 2022, 6:00 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP19-240922 KARACHI: September 24 - President Dr Arif Alvi holding a meeting with Sheikh Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chairman Port, Custom & Free Zone of UAE Chairman & CEO of DP World, Member of Dubai Executive Council along his delegation at Governor House. APP APP19-240922 KARACHI: APP20-240922 KARACHI: September 24 – President Dr Arif Alvi holding a meeting with Sheikh Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chairman Port, Custom & Free Zone of UAE Chairman & CEO of DP World, Member of Dubai Executive Council along his delegation at Governor House. APP