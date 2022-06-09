PhotosNational Photos President Dr. Arif Alvi distributing trophies among the winners of the 1st Business Women Excellence Awards organized by the Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry at Aiwan-e-Sadr. Thu, 9 Jun 2022, 12:45 AM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP88-080622 ISLAMABAD: June 08 - President Dr. Arif Alvi distributing trophies among the winners of the 1st Business Women Excellence Awards organized by the Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP APP88-080622 ISLAMABAD: APP89-080622 ISLAMABAD: June 08 – President Dr. Arif Alvi in a group photo with the winners of the 1st Business Women Excellence Awards organized by the Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP APP90-080622 ISLAMABAD: June 08 – President Dr. Arif Alvi addressing at the 1st Business Women Excellence Awards organized by the Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP APP91-080622 ISLAMABAD: June 08 – President Dr. Arif Alvi addressing at the 1st Business Women Excellence Awards organized by the Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP