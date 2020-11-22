President Dr. Arif Alvi distributing awards to the winners of 47th Pakistan Open Golf Championship
APP42-221120 RAWALPINDI: November 22 - President Dr. Arif Alvi distributing awards to the winners of 47th Pakistan Open Golf Championship. APP
APP42-221120

ALSO READ  President Dr. Arif Alvi in a group photo with the winners of 47th Pakistan Open Golf Championship

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR