Preparations for Spring Festival in Jilani Park would be continue after the second wave of epidemic diseases (COVID-19)
APP19-200221 LAHORE: February 20 - Preparations for Spring Festival in Jilani Park would be continue after the second wave of epidemic diseases (COVID-19). APP photo by Ashraf Ch

ALSO READ  COVID-19 claims 36 lives, infects 1,340 more people

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR