PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos PPPP MPA Meer Nadir Khan Magsi distributing relief stuff to flooded affected people on the behalf of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) at Faqeer Mohammad Khoso village near Qubo Saeed Khan Sun, 31 Jul 2022, 10:39 PM APP27-310722 LARKANA: July 31 - PPPP MPA Meer Nadir Khan Magsi distributing relief stuff to flooded affected people on the behalf of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) at Faqeer Mohammad Khoso village near Qubo Saeed Khan. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar Soomro APP27-310722 LARKANA: APP28-310722 LARKANA: July 31 – PPP MPA Meer Nadir Khan Magsi along with Deputy Commissioner Qambar Shahdadkot Javed Nabi Khoso visiting flooded areas at FP Band near Rabi Bridge. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar Soomro