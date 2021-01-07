Home Photos General Coverage Photos Position holder students showing their medal during Result Declaration Ceremony of BA... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Position holder students showing their medal during Result Declaration Ceremony of BA / BSc 1st Annual Examination 2020 Thu, 7 Jan 2021, 6:25 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP27-070121 SARGODHA: January 07- Position holder students showing their medal during Result Declaration Ceremony of BA / BSc 1st Annual Examination 2020. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood APP27-070121 ALSO READ VC University of Sargodha Dr Ishteaq Ahmad distributing prize during Result Declaration Ceremony of BA / BSc 1st Annual Examination 2020 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR VC University of Sargodha Dr Ishteaq Ahmad distributing prize during Result Declaration Ceremony of BA / BSc 1st Annual Examination 2020 PESHAWAR: October 05 – KP Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan is giving trophy to position holder during 52 Golf Championship at Golf Club. APP Photo... PESHAWAR: October 05 – KP Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan is giving trophy to position holder during 52 Golf Championship here at Golf Club. APP...