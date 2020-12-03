Home Photos Feature Photos Porters (Coolies) wearing face masks to protect from COVID-19 sits at Cantt... PhotosFeature Photos Porters (Coolies) wearing face masks to protect from COVID-19 sits at Cantt Station Sindh Government takes strict measures for the prevention of spread of COVID-19 pandemic in Provincial Capital Thu, 3 Dec 2020, 7:38 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP35-031220 KARACHI: December 03 - Porters (Coolies) wearing face masks to protect from COVID-19 sits at Cantt Station Sindh Government takes strict measures for the prevention of spread of COVID-19 pandemic in Provincial Capital. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi APP35-031220 Zia Ur RehmanALSO READ Ulema assure coronavirus SOPs at mosques, urge politicians to avoid holding rallies RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Woman Railway employee checks the temperature of Passengers at Cantt Station. Sindh Government takes strict measures for the prevention of spread of COVID-19 pandemic... Ulema assure coronavirus SOPs at mosques, urge politicians to avoid holding rallies National COVID positivity spikes at 8.16 percent; 2,469 patients critical