PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Police officials taking the physical measurement and running test for the newly recruited Police officials in GB Police Mon, 12 Sep 2022, 7:08 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP22-120922 GILGIT: September 12 - Police officials taking the physical measurement and running test for the newly recruited Police officials in GB Police. APP APP22-120922 GILGIT APP23-120922 GILGIT: September 12 – Police officials taking the physical measurement and running test for the newly recruited Police officials in GB Police. APP