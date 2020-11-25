Home Photos Feature Photos Police officials instructing shopkeepers to close the Saddar Mobile Market after provincial... PhotosFeature Photos Police officials instructing shopkeepers to close the Saddar Mobile Market after provincial government ordered to close all business activities at 6pm to curb the spread of COVID-19 Wed, 25 Nov 2020, 11:13 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP61-251120 KARACHI: November 25 - Police officials instructing shopkeepers to close the Saddar Mobile Market after provincial government ordered to close all business activities at 6pm to curb the spread of COVID-19. APP Photo by Abbas Mehdi APP61-251120 ALSO READ President stresses upon commercial viability to promote country’s handcrafts RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Pakistan fully committed to play leadership role in tackling climate change: PM Pakistan not to go for complete lockdown during 2nd wave of COVID-19, PM tells WEF President stresses upon commercial viability to promote country’s handcrafts