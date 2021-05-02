Home Photos General Coverage Photos PM’s Focal Person for Panahgahs Naseem ur Rehman holing a face to... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos PM’s Focal Person for Panahgahs Naseem ur Rehman holing a face to communication session with Panahgah Team at Sabzi Mundi, urging them to strictly follow SOPs to cope with the third wave of Corona Virus Sun, 2 May 2021, 10:47 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP35-020521 ISLAMABAD: May 02 - PM's Focal Person for Panahgahs Naseem ur Rehman holing a face to communication session with Panahgah Team at Sabzi Mundi, urging them to strictly follow SOPs to cope with the third wave of Corona Virus. APP ALSO READ COVID-19 claims 113 lives, infects 4,414 more people RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR COVID-19 claims 113 lives, infects 4,414 more people 327 new corona cases reported in capital: NCOC Police officials patrolling at Empress Market to implement new restrictions imposed as a preventive measure to curb the spread of the Covid-19 corona virus