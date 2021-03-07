Players struggling to get hold on the ball in the final match played between Diamonds Paints and DS Polo/ASC teams during Master Paints Jinnah Gold Polo Cup 2021 at JPCC Polo Club. Diamond Team won the match by 8/7
APP46-070321 LAHORE: March 07 - Players struggling to get hold on the ball in the final match played between Diamonds Paints and DS Polo/ASC teams during Master Paints Jinnah Gold Polo Cup 2021 at JPCC Polo Club. Diamond Team won the match by 8/7. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari

ALSO READ  Players struggling to get hold on the ball during Inter Collegiate Boys Football Championship 2021 played at BISE Ground

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR