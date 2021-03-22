Players struggling to get hold on the ball in final polo match played between Gilgit Green and Gilgit Blue teams during Jashan-e-Baharan Polo Tournament at Shahi Polo Ground
GILGIT: March 22 - Players struggling to get hold on the ball in final polo match played between Gilgit Green and Gilgit Blue teams during Jashan-e-Baharan Polo Tournament at Shahi Polo Ground. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri
GILGIT: March 22 – Players struggling to get hold on the ball in final polo match played between Gilgit Green and Gilgit Blue teams during Jashan-e-Baharan Polo Tournament at Shahi Polo Ground. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri

