Players struggling to get hold on the ball in a match between Samba Bank and Pricemeterpk played at Aibak Ground Polo Club as part of Happy Cow Polo for Peace-II for Pakistan Polo Cup 2020
APP60-251120 LAHORE: November 25 - Players struggling to get hold on the ball in a match between Samba Bank and Pricemeterpk played at Aibak Ground Polo Club as part of Happy Cow Polo for Peace-II for Pakistan Polo Cup 2020. APP Photo by Rana Imran
APP60-251120

ALSO READ  Players struggling to get hold on the ball in a match between Samba Bank and Pricemeterpk played at Aibak Ground Polo Club as part of Happy Cow Polo for Peace-II for Pakistan Polo Cup 2020

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR