Players struggling to get hold on the ball during polo match played between FG Din polo vs DS Polo Sheikhoo Steel during Patrons Aibak Cup 2023

Players struggling to get hold on the ball during polo match played between FG Din polo vs DS Polo Sheikhoo Steel during Patrons Aibak Cup 2023
APP38-211123 LAHORE: November 21 - Players struggling to get hold on the ball during polo match played between FG Din polo vs DS Polo Sheikhoo Steel during Patrons Aibak Cup 2023. APP/MTF/FHA
Players struggling to get hold on the ball during polo match played between FG Din polo vs DS Polo Sheikhoo Steel during Patrons Aibak Cup 2023
APP38-211123
LAHORE
Players struggling to get hold on the ball during polo match played between FG Din polo vs DS Polo Sheikhoo Steel during Patrons Aibak Cup 2023
APP39-211123
LAHORE

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services