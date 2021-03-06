Home Photos Players struggling to get hold on the ball during Inter Collegiate Boys...PhotosSports PhotosPlayers struggling to get hold on the ball during Inter Collegiate Boys Football Championship 2021 played at BISE Ground Sat, 6 Mar 2021, 8:46 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP35-060321 MULTAN: March 06 - Players struggling to get hold on the ball during Inter Collegiate Boys Football Championship 2021 played at BISE Ground. APP photo by Qasim GhauriAPP36-060321MULTAN: March 06 – Players struggling to get hold on the ball during Inter Collegiate Boys Football Championship 2021 played at BISE Ground. APP photo by Qasim GhauriALSO READ Players of Govt Women College Mumtazabad and Govt Women College Chungi No.14 teams struggling to get hold on the ball during Inter Collegiate Girls Volleyball Championship 2021 played at BISE GroundRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORPlayers of Govt Women College Mumtazabad and Govt Women College Chungi No.14 teams struggling to get hold on the ball during Inter Collegiate Girls...Students participating in cycle race competition during Inter District Schools Tournament 2021 at BISE GroundA view of Netball match playing between Government Girls Higher Secondary School Tulamba and Government Junior Model Girls High School Chungi No. 6 during...