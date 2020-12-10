- Players struggling to get hold on the ball during Hamadan Polo For The Lahore Open Polo Championship 2020. View of first match between Master Paints and AOS, Master paints won by 12-6
APP51-101220 LAHORE: December 10 - Players struggling to get hold on the ball during Hamadan Polo For The Lahore Open Polo Championship 2020. View of first match between Master Paints and AOS, Master paints won by 12-6. APP photo by Rana Imran
APP51-101220

ALSO READ  Hamdan Polo Cup for Lahore Open Polo Championship 2020: Day 2

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR